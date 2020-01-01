PSG president Al-Khelaifi willing to play home Champions League matches abroad if necessary

The club may have to leave France temporarily to play their home games, but they remain focused on winning a European crown

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has vowed will pursue their campaign despite football being postponed in France until September.

The club are ready to play their home matches in other countries, said Al-Khelaifi, with PSG still waiting to learn who they will face in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Victory over in the last 16 carried Thomas Tuchel's side through to the last eight; however, the coronavirus pandemic has seen sport grind to a halt in and across Europe.

More teams

French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday that there will be no professional football before September, which means the domestic season looks to be over.

"We respect the decision of the French government," said Al-Khelaifi, in a statement reported by L'Equipe.

"With agreement of UEFA, we intend to take part in the final phase of the Champions League in the places and dates where it will be organised.

"If it isn't possible to play in France, we will play our matches abroad and we will make sure of the best conditions of health security for our players and all our staff."

As of Tuesday evening, it remained to be seen how the government ruling would affect in terms of final placings for the 2019-20 season.

PSG led the table by 12 points over second-placed when football was put on pause in March.

Should PSG be awarded the title it would be their third straight domestic crown, but the club has so far been unsuccessful in their chase for an elusive Champions League title.

Prior to this season the club was eliminated at the round-of-16 stage in three consecutive seasons, with PSG's best finish in the competition coming back in 1994-95 when they reached the semi-final stage.

Article continues below

The Investment Authority likely would have expected more in Europe by now after taking control of the Ligue 1 outfit in 2011.

Despite several high-profile signings in recent seasons, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the farthest PSG have gone in the Champions League under their Qatari ownership is the quarter-final stage.