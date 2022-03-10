PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in furious outburst after Real Madrid loss

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stormed the referee's dressing room and broke equipment after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, according to the referee's report.

Madrid overturned a two-goal deficit in the last-16 second leg, with Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory for Madrid.

It was the first of Benzema's three goals which enraged PSG, who felt Benzema should have been called for a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up.

What did Al-Khelaifi do after the game?

Al-Khelaifi's outburst was documented in the referee's report, as he "behaved aggresively and tried to enter the referee's dressing room. When the referee asked them to leave, the president hit a piece of the assistant's equipment, breaking it."

According to Marca, Al-Khelaifi's behaviour was recorded by a Real Madrid employee, who will likely send the footage to UEFA to study for a possible punishment.

What was said?

"The decision on Donnarumma is not fair," Leonardo said after the game to Canal+. "The foul exists and it is clear. It's impossible not to consult the VAR.

"But I'm not looking for excuses. We'll have to see what we did."

