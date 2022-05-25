PSG not against selling Neymar if right transfer bid comes in

Paris Saint-Germain are not against selling Neymar this summer if the right transfer bid comes in for the Brazilian forward, GOAL has learned.

Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona in a world-record €222 million (£190m/$237m) deal back in 2017, and has since scored 100 goals for the club while helping them win four Ligue 1 titles.

The talented forward signed a new contract at Parc des Princes last year that ties him to the French champions until 2025, but he is being strongly linked with a summer exit after a turbulent 2021-22 campaign.

PSG open to cashing in on Neymar

GOAL can confirm that PSG will be open to offers that match their valuation of Neymar when the transfer market reopens.

There are individuals within the club that feel the 30-year-old has been in gradual decline ever since his initial arrival in Paris and, as well as his consistent struggles with injury, his attitude has also been questioned.

For Neymar's part, he is quite content to remain at PSG and has no intention of leaving, but incoming sporting director Luis Campos and his team are concerned that he will cause issues and will leave the door open to his potential departure.

Mbappe's influence

Kylian Mbappe's decision to turn down a move to Real Madrid and extend his stay at PSG by an extra three years may also affect Neymar's future at the club.

The two men have grown more distant in recent years and Mbappe wouldn't be sad to see the back of his team-mate, with his opinion having been taken on board by Parc des Princes officials.

Neymar is nonplussed about the World Cup winner's increasing status at PSG, though, and believes he can rediscover his best form next season now that he appears to have put his fitness woes behind him.

Who could be in the market for Neymar?

A return to Barca has been mooted as the most likely possibility for Neymar should he end up departing PSG, despite the fact that Camp Nou president Joan Laporta has admitted they would only be able to re-sign him on a free transfer.

GOAL understands that Neymar's name came up in the winter transfer window as PSG and Barca held talks over a potential swap deal for Ousmane Dembele, but the latter is now on the verge of leaving Catalunya as a free agent with his contract expiring next month.

The only club that could afford to meet Neymar's asking price and match his current wages is Premier League outfit Newcastle, who announced the completion of a Saudi-backed takeover in October.

The experienced striker would not be keen to give up Champions League football to join the Magpies in northern England, however, and his entourage have not been told that he is on any official transfer list at PSG as of yet.

