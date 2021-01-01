PSG get Neymar injury boost as striker trains ahead of Barcelona clash

The Brazilian could be set to return to action in time for a crucial Champions League meeting with his former club

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed an injury boost as Neymar has returned to training ahead of their clash with Barcelona.

Neymar has been out of action since picking up an adductor injury during a 1-0 victory against Caen in the French Cup on February 10.

The Brazilian sat out the first leg of PSG's last-16 Champions League tie against Barca as a result, but could now be in line to return against his former club in midweek.

Neymar's recovery

Neymar participated in first-team training with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the first time in a month on Sunday morning - less than 24 hours after seeing his team-mates beat Brest 3-0 in the French Cup.

Prior to that contest, Pochettino delivered a positive update on the 29-year-old's condition while leaving the door open for him to feature against Barca

"We are very happy with his development and we will see in the days to come if he can be part of the squad against Barcelona," said the PSG boss.

How has Neymar performed for PSG this term?

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barca for a world-record €222 million (£191m/$264m) fee in 2017, has played a key role in the French club's latest bid for silverware across multiple fronts despite his continued struggles with niggling injuries.

Maintaining full fitness has proved a difficult task for the Brazil international throughout his time at Parc des Princes, but he's still managed to contribute 13 goals and 16 assists to their cause through 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Will PSG be favourites to progress against Barca?

It would be seen as nothing short of a disaster if PSG fail to make the Champions League quarter-finals after their scintillating 4-1 triumph at Camp Nou last month.

The Ligue 1 champions managed to blow a 4-0 aggregate lead against Barca at the same stage in 2016-17, but the experience of reaching last year's final will hold them in good stead to avoid a repeat of that stunning collapse.

More PSG team news

Roma loanee Alessandro Florenzi returned to training alongside Neymar at the weekend after recovering from a similar issue to his colleague, and could also be available for selection at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

However, PSG will have to make do without Juan Bernat and Moise Kean as the former continues his rehabilitation programme after knee surgery and the latter remains in quarantine following a positive Covid-19 test.

