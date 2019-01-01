‘PSG can recover their investment in Neymar’ – Rivaldo expects positive end to ‘complicated’ saga

An iconic Brazilian of the past believes a superstar of the present made an error in heading for France and now needs to resolve the situation himself

can “recover their investment” in Neymar, claims Rivaldo, but a man pushing for a return to stands accused of having made life “complicated” for himself.

After two years in , a international has decided that he has had enough of life in and wants to head elsewhere.

His preference would be to head back to Camp Nou , but putting a deal in place will not be easy.

PSG shelled out a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$249m) to lure Neymar away from Catalunya in 201 7 and will not allow him to leave without getting some sort of return .

Former Barca star Rivaldo believes an agreement can be reached that suits all parties, but has warned his fellow countryman that he may be forced to rebuild a few bridges .

“It's general knowledge that Neymar wants to leave PSG for another big European club, but that's not a guarantee and if he ends up staying, he would need to focus on his football rather than anything else,” Rivaldo told Betfair .

“He is not happy with PSG and I believe he could even regret his decision of joining - with all due respect - but the situation is complicated as they spent a lot of money on him.

“PSG don't want to get hit with a big loss after investing more than €200 million but I believe they can recover their investment or at least exchange him for money and other good players in the business. So, hopefully, it should be straightforward.

“With his recent comments and behaviour, it's possible that fans won't be too happy with him if he remains.

“He must face the music and simply play his best football. If he manages to achieve something special with them in Europe perhaps the fans won't criticise him as much.”

Rivaldo has stated in the past that he feels Neymar made a mistake in trading life alongside Lionel Messi and Co at Barcelona for that at Parc des Princes.

The 1999 Ballon d’Or winner admits that he would never have considered such a move, with the professional ambition of a supposed superstar being questioned.

Article continues below

“If it was my decision, I wouldn't leave Barcelona for PSG,” added Rivaldo.

“After all, is a very competitive league and gives you better exposure. The French league has nothing like that, with PSG stronger than any of their domestic rivals.”

Across two injury-hit but trophy-laden seasons in France, Neymar has taken in 58 appearances and scored 51 goals.