PSG '200 per cent' positive Mbappe will stay put amid renewed Real Madrid speculation

The World Cup winner is being linked with a move away from the French champions, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi is adamant the striker is going nowhere

Kylian Mbappe may be generating more talk of a possible move to , but Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is “200 per cent” sure that the striker is staying put.

Speculation has started to build again around one of the most highly-rated talents in world football.

At just 20 years of age, Mbappe has already achieved plenty and offered the promise of a lot more to come.

He is a three-time title winner with PSG and world champion with , with his exploits in those triumphs seeing him complete a meteoric rise to the very top of the game.

The likes of Real Madrid are forever in the market for players with such ability and reputation, with the Galactico recruitment policy still very much in place under Florentino Perez.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy have already been snapped up by the Blancos this summer, but there could be further spending to come.

There were calls from supporters during Hazard’s official unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu for an approach for Mbappe to be made.

PSG, though, have no intention of parting with a prized asset that they have invested considerable funds and faith in.

Al-Khelaifi told France Football when asked for an update on Mbappe’s future: “He wants to be more involved in our project, to grow with the team and the club.

“But I explained to him that what he wants, he does not need to ask for. We must go and hit those targets and sometimes even tear them away.

“We do not wait, we lead. As he is very intelligent, I am sure he understood.

“Will he still be at PSG next year? I am not 100% sure but 200%! I will not let go of this player.”

While the French champions are confident of keeping Mbappe on their books, it remains to be seen whether Neymar will be retained alongside him.

He is another generating transfer talk in the summer window, with also said to be keen on the international.

Al-Khelaifi has admitted that he will look to move on any player that does not buy into the PSG project, but they have Neymar tied to a long-term contract and have made no decision on his future as yet.