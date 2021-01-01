Where are the goals? Profligate Chennaiyin drop points again

The Marina Machans have scored only eight goals in the first phase of the league, the lowest among all teams...

Chennaiyin remain winless in four consecutive matches after a frustrating goalless draw against Odisha FC in their 10th match of the (ISL) season on Sunday.

The Marina Machans were the better side for the majority of the match and dictated terms all over the park but their profligacy in front of goal yet again cost them three points.

Rahim Ali could have drawn first blood in the second minute of the game when he found himself free inside the box one-on-one with the Odisha goalkeeper but the youngster failed to bury the chance.

In the absence of Rafael Crivellaro, who has been ruled out of the season due to an injury, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev was deployed as the number 10 behind Jakub Sylvestr. Anirudh Thapa too went up to support the Tajik international in the attacking third and made sure that the supply line remained intact.

The former ISL champions played 478 passes in the match with an accuracy of 69 per cent but failed to find the back of the net and the was the most frustrating part for coach Csaba László who was annoyed after the match.

"From the start of the season, we are the team creating the most chances on the field. I and my staff reorganized the team completely knowing that Rafael is out, we found a new shape and tactic. I must be proud of the team because they understood the plan very quickly. In most games, we concede a goal or it stays 0-0. The pressure is too much for the whole team and hence we must be more clinical. I have to defend my defenders as they have played really well until now," the Chennaiyin boss had said after the match.

4 - @ChennaiyinFC have been involved in most games drawn nil-nil in the current #HeroISL campaign (four), @OdishaFC registered their first; Chennaiyin have now drawn 12 games nil-nil, the second most after @KeralaBlasters (14) in #ISL history. Stalemate. #CFCOFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/3B6tKLKf0d — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 10, 2021

The pressure is mounting on the Marina Machans who have scored just eight goals in 10 matches, lowest among all the teams after the first phase of the league. The absence of skipper Crivellaro cannot be used as an excuse for the issues upfront as the chances are being created despite the Brazilian's absence.

Sylvestr has been impressive with his link-up play in every game he has played but the Slovakian forward must also perform the duties of a number 9 which includes goals. The Indian wingers Rahim Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte should step up and convert the chances they get every game. All their efforts and work rate will be of no use if they cannot push the ball into the net.

Odisha, on the other hand, registered their first clean sheet of the season. Against Chennaiyin, their defence delivered the best performance of their season so far.

They managed to soak up all the pressure which Chennaiyin had exerted upon them and kept a clean sheet in the end. Jacob Tratt was impressive in the right-back role and kept Lallianzuala Chhangte silent. The centre-back pair of Steven Taylor and Gaurav Bora too was solid.

While the backline delivered, the attack was back to square one after a 'flash in the pan' performance against . Diego Mauricio worked very hard on the pitch and was often seen coming deep into the midfield to create chances but he lacked support upfront.

Baxter kept Manuel Onwu on the bench as he did not want to alter the winning combination but he may need to think about his best attack again as the Indian attackers were wasteful upfront.