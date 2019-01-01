Premier League suspensions: How do bookings & red card bans work in 2019-20?

A yellow card here and there might not seem like a serious breach of discipline, but players can be punished for an accumulation of cautions

Discipline is a major aspect of football and players are duly punished by referees for any fouls or indiscretions which may occur on the pitch.

A yellow card is issued as a caution, giving a player a second chance to remain on the pitch for the rest of the game, but being shown a red card results in immediate ejection from the field of play.

If a player is cautioned twice in a game with two yellow cards they are then shown an automatic red card.

The idea, naturally, is to avoid picking up cautions and red cards, but over the course of a season they can accumulate and that also results on punishment.

The rules have changed slightly in the Premier League, so, in case you're still unsure, we've broken it down.

Premier League yellow & red card rules for 2019-20

Just like in 2018-19, any yellow card picked up by a player in a game will be restricted to the particular competition they were playing in.

So, if Marouane Fellaini is cautioned in a Premier League match for , it does not hang over his head in the .

Likewise, if Eden Hazard receives a booking for in the , it will not count towards his tally when he is playing in the Premier League.

However, while there is no crossover when it comes to yellow cards, suspensions arising from the presentation of a red card will apply to all competitions.

Accumulation of yellow cards

The punishment for the accumulation of yellow cards in the Premier League varies according to the number of cards and games.

A player who receives five yellow cards before the 19th match-week will be issued with a one-match ban. If a player has accumulated 10 yellow cards by match-week 32 they will be handed a two-match ban.

No. of yellow cards Before match-week Duration of ban 5 19 One game 10 32 Two games 15 38 Three games

A total of 15 yellow cards in the duration of the season will result in a three-match ban.

Each ban will be served in the Premier League only.

How many games will a player miss after a red card?

The length of a suspension for a player shown a red card varies according to the severity of the foul.

For example, a sending off due to a second yellow card will result in a one-match ban, as will a red card received for a professional foul.

Dissent leading to a red card will generally earn a two-match ban, while violent conduct can be punished with a suspension for three games.

Of course, each case is examined based on its own merits and bans may be reduced or extended

Technical area disciplinary procedure

Starting from 2019-20, officials will be able to show coaches and managers yellow or red cards, in the same way they do with players.

If, during the chaos of a more chaotic raucous on the touchline and the offending individual cannot be identified for punishment, the senior coach who is in the technical area will be the default recipient of the booking.