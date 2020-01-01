Premier League 2020-21 rules changes: Five substitutes & what else is new?

The current rule allowing for teams to make five changes instead of the usual three has the potential to be extended into next season

The Premier League introduced the increased the maximum number of substitutes to make in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, but what other rules could be implemented for the 2020-21 season?

What new rules will be introduced for the Premier League 2020-21 season?

Five substitutes

The rule change, implemented for the restart of the Premier League and the remainder of the 2019-20 season, allows for teams to make five substitional changes - an increase from the usual three.

Additionally, the maximum number of substitutes permitted to sit on the bench was also increased from seven to nine.

The rule changes were made with player welfare in mind, and to ease footballers back into the physical demands of the game following three months without regular competitive action.

Though the rule was initially introduced only for competitions ending in 2020, Premier League clubs are set to meet at the end of July to discuss if the rule will become permanent for the 2020-21 season.

The directors of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) extended the amendment to the laws of the game to apply to league competitions that end on or before July 31, 2021.

Each competition, however, will be able to decide individually if they wish to implement the rule permanently.

A statement from IFAB read: "Following the decision taken on 8 May 2020 to give competitions scheduled to be completed in 2020 the option of allowing teams to use up to five substitutes, the IFAB Board of Directors had agreed to review whether to extend this option further.

"On the basis of this in-depth review based on stakeholder feedback and analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on competition calendars, the IFAB Board of Directors has approved to extend the option to competitions scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2021 and international competitions scheduled in July/August 2021.

"The main reason for the temporary amendment to Law 3 - The Players was the impact on player welfare of competitions being played in a condensed period and in different weather conditions.

"The recent review has shown that the reasons for the temporary amendment remain valid and the impact on player welfare is likely to continue into 2021."

The initial statement from IFAB drew criticism from various football figures, with the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville suggesting that the allowance of more substitutes would unfairly benefit affluent clubs.

This is nonsense! @premierleague stay with 3 subs please!! https://t.co/KA2KZSBsDd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 15, 2020

