'There is no agenda for or against anybody' - Praful Patel in AIFF's Annual General Body meeting

The Executive Committee is set to continue functioning until the AIFF can hold elections...

With the matter of the All Football Federation (AIFF) elections currently sub-judice, the Annual General Body of the Indian FA unanimously passed a resolution that the present Executive Committee under the leadership of President Praful Patel should continue functioning till the Supreme Court provides its directives regarding elections.

Patel chaired the AIFF’s Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) which was held via video conferencing on Monday.

The committee’s term is set to end on 21st December 2020 but the lack of a Constitution that purportedly does not conform to the National Sports Code has meant that the Indian FA are unable to hold elections to form the next Executive Committee.

More teams

The issue kicked off in October 2017 when the Delhi High Court (HC) annulled the last AIFF elections which were held in December 2016 when Praful Patel was elected as the President.

The Delhi HC stated that the elections were held without following the then newly-implemented National Sports Code and appointed former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi as an independent administrator to look after the AIFF’s affairs until fresh elections were held.

The AIFF went on to approach the Supreme Court against the decision who stayed the High Court’s ruling in November 2017 but appointed two ombudsmen (Qureshi and former goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly) to formulate a new AIFF constitution within eight weeks and then conduct elections. The court allowed the current Executive Committee members to discharge their duties till then.

However, the new constitution hasn't been filed in court yet, even after three years.

“These are very difficult times, not just in India but across the world. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 was rescheduled to March 2021 and had to again be postponed to 2022 which is to be held in India,” Patel stated. “We never wanted to host the World Cup in empty stadia. I would like to thank FIFA for their support.”

On maintaining status quo, Patel explained, “This Executive Committee will not make any major financial or policy decisions during this extended period till the AIFF elections are held.” It must be noted that the AIFF Executive Committee has been only taking operational decisions since 2017.

Patel added, “I have always looked at AIFF as my extended family. I have done whatever I could do to the best of my ability. I have tried to function in a democratic manner. I am thankful to all of you for giving me this wonderful support and assistance. I request you to protect the interests of Indian Football above all.”

“There is no agenda for, or against anybody. We have always been neutral and have tried to streamline Indian football and take it to the next level. The unity of the football family needs to be kept intact," the AIFF president concluded.