Porto and Super Eagles defender Awaziem announces birth of baby

The 23-year-old centre-back has welcomed the arrival of his first child and daughter on Wednesday

FC and defender Chidozie Awaziem has announced the birth of his first child on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old centre-back has taken to the social media to express his delight with the arrival of his daughter.

The former El-Kanemi Warriors defender posted an image of himself, where he was carrying his baby, who he has named Christel.

“I can't explain the way I feel right now, thank you God for giving me Christel, Latest dad in town,” Awaziem posted on Instagram.

Awaziem joined Porto youth team in 2014 after leaving Nigerian side El-Kanemi Warriors and was promoted to the reserved team a year later.

The defender made his competitive debut with the Portuguese side against Feirense in 2016 and has only played 10 league games for the Blue and whites, having spent most of his time on loan.

For the 2017-18 season, Awaziem was on loan with French side and featured in 22 games for the Canaries before his departure.

After a spell with Turkish side Caykur Rizespor, the defender teamed up with Spanish club last summer and featured prominently for the side.

Awaziem made 29 appearances across all competitions for the Cucumber Growers, including 26 in but his effort was not enough to help Javier Aguirre’s men from avoiding relegation.

The 23-year-old has now returned to Porto and will hope to be part of Sergio Conceicao’s side for the 2020-21 campaign.

Awaziem has been capped 17 times by Nigeria at senior level and was part of Gernot Rohr’s team that finished third at the 2019 in .