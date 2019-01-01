Pogba won’t leave Man Utd in January but needs them to challenge for trophies, says Raiola

The World Cup winner’s agent says his client is happy to remain on the books at Old Trafford, but admits his ambition means silverware must be sought

Paul Pogba will stay at for as long as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants him and the club remain competitive in pursuit of trophies, says super-agent Mino Raiola.

Speculation continues to rage around the World Cup winner and his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The imminent opening of another transfer window has sparked talk of a possible move elsewhere, with rumours of interest from the likes of and refusing to go away.

Pogba admitted over the summer that he would be open to a new challenge, and an injury-ravaged 2019-20 campaign has done little to curb the questions regarding his value and commitment.

Raiola, though, insists that the 26-year-old is prepared to stay put and honour his contract with United if he feels wanted and part of an ambitious project.

Quizzed by Sky Sports on Pogba’s situation, Raiola said: "Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul.

"The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole. I go by what he says; he will not move. That's OK and we are good with them.

"Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury and that's our main interest now. There's one objective that Paul has and that is to perform as well as possible with Manchester United.

"He's a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United."

Pressed further on whether he can see Pogba still being in his current surroundings at this time next year, Raiola added: "Yes I can, but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the .

"Is that strange? Am I the only one that's worried? Is the owner not worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about that.

"I'm worried about that for my player. I'm not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest.

"As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United. That's the kind of player he is and he will not act differently.

"Like Ole's saying, it's a work in progress now this club. He says he's working on a team for next year. Let's hope that it goes well for him because the world needs Manchester United on the top.

"Clearly they are not where they think they should be."

Raiola admits to having never discussed Pogba’s future with Solskjaer, with his contact coming at a level above the dugout.

He said: "If Ole has ideas about my player and he wants to talk to me about it, he knows my number.

"Until that moment I talk with [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward because that's the person that I talk to in the club.

"I only know that Paul respects him and loves him for what he has done in the past with him as one of the players."

Pogba recently returned to action after spending over two months on the sidelines, but was absent again for a 2-0 win over Burnley and it remains to be seen if he will figure in a trip to on New Year’s Day.