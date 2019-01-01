‘Pogba wants to leave but Raiola is a disgrace’ – Neville tells Man Utd not to work with super agent

The ex-Red Devils defender accepts that a World Cup winner is looking for a move, but feels his representative has gone about things in the wrong way

Paul Pogba “wants to leave” , admits Gary Neville, but his agent, Mino Raiola, is considered to be a “disgrace” and the kind of figure that the Red Devils should refuse to work with.

The World Cup-winning midfielder remains on the books at OId Trafford for now despite admitting over the summer that he felt ready for a new challenge.

Talk of interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus refuses to go away, though, and more speculation is expected to surface in future transfer windows.

Much of that will be sparked by Raiola, with the so-called ‘super agent’ eager to find another big stage for his client.

Former United defender Neville can appreciate that the 26-year-old may be looking for a way out, but feels those working for him need to go about their business in a more respectful manner.

He told Norwegian media outlet TV2: “He wants to leave. He has made it clear.

“His agent is a disgrace and has been a disgrace all over Europe - not just for Manchester United. They must stop working with him.”

Pogba is tied to a contract at United that is due to run until 2021, with the club having the option to trigger a 12-month extension beyond that.

Raiola is, however, expected to continue pushing for a switch elsewhere.

He works with some of the biggest names in world football, including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli, but Neville is not a fan of his methods.

The ex- international added on the Italian: “He doesn't have the values ​​you want in your club.

“My opinion is that Manchester United need not negotiate with him. He will try to fix a transfer for his player, and will try to take part of the transfer sum himself. That's how he operates.

“For Manchester United, it’s devastating. He [Pogba] is one of the best and most famous players in the world, but every week there are new issues.

“There is always controversy. It's probably not his own fault, but the fact is that it is devastating for a club.

“That's why Sir Alex Ferguson was at times clinical when he got rid of players. They were devastating.

“In a football club, everyone has to go in the same direction.”