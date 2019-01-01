Pogba & Wan-Bissaka left out of Man Utd's squad for AZ Alkmaar clash with Shaw & Martial still absent

The Red Devils will be without a key quartet for their latest outing in the Europa League, as an injury crisis mounts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have not been included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for a trip to AZ Alkmaar in the on Thursday night.

Pogba made his return to United's starting XI following an ankle injury on Monday night, playing the full 90 minutes of a 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka ended up missing the Premier League encounter through illness, with Ashley Young drafted in to replace him on the right-hand side of the defence.

Both men will be absent once again for the Red Devils' latest European fixture, with Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial also still on the sidelines recovering from injury.

United have released a statement confirming the news on their official website this morning, which reads: "As confirmed by Ole in his press conference following Monday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones will sit out the trip with injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw also haven't travelled.

"Wan-Bissaka missed the clash with the Gunners due to tonsilitis, while Shaw has been absent since picking up a hamstring injury during the match in August.

"Following a specialist's opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against in August. Updates will follow in due course."

