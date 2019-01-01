'Pogba starting to justify £89m price tag' - Ince delighted by Man Utd star's improved form

The World Cup winner has not always produced his best since returning to Old Trafford, but has delivered a series of star showings in recent weeks

Paul Pogba is starting to justify his £89 million ($115m) price tag at Manchester United, according to Paul Ince, who added that the Frenchman’s improvement in form since his club's change in management “beggars belief”.

In mid-December, it appeared as though the 25-year-old’s days at Old Trafford may be numbered.

Questions continued to be asked of his value amid struggles for consistency, while a strained relationship with Jose Mourinho led to him taking in a humbling spell on the bench.

Those struggles are now a distant memory, with the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United’s interim boss having breathed new life into Pogba.

He has starred during an 11-game unbeaten run which has delivered 10 victories, with another two goals added to his personal tally in a 3-0 win over Fulham.

The World Cup-winning midfielder led by example once again in that fixture, with his display earning widespread praise as he proves why United were so keen to bring him back from Juventus in 2016.

Former Red Devils star Ince told BBC Sport of a stunning reversal in fortune: “It beggars belief, the way Paul Pogba was playing at the start of the season, and look at him now.

“He's a completely different player.

“He's showing all the things you'd expect for the money Manchester United paid for him.”

Pogba was immediately returned to United’s starting XI upon Solskjaer's appointment.

He contributed two assists in the 5-1 win over Cardiff which opened a new era and has not looked back.

Article continues below

Across his last nine Premier League appearances, an all-action playmaker has delivered eight goals and teed up five more for grateful team-mates.

Those showings have helped United back into the top four for the first time since the opening weekend and offer renewed hope heading forward.

Solskjaer needs a star turn to continue to deliver as next on the agenda for his side is a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, before then taking on Chelsea and Liverpool in FA Cup and top-flight competition.