Pogba suggests Man Utd sapped his 'joy of football' as he reflects on ‘right decision’ to rejoin Juventus

The mercurial France international midfielder finds himself back in Turin after bringing a largely frustrating six-year spell in England to a close

Paul Pogba has suggested that he lost the “joy of playing football” across six seasons at Manchester United in which he faced plenty of criticism, with the World Cup winner hoping to rediscover his love of the game after making the “right decision” to return to Juventus. The enigmatic 29-year-old midfielder has retraced steps to Turin as a free agent after deciding against the penning of a new contract in England.

His previous stint in Italy proved to be a memorable one, as he won four Serie A titles and became the most expensive player on the planet when completing an £89 million ($105m) transfer to Old Trafford, and his intention is to pick up where he left off with a club that is crying out for his unique brand of inspiration.

Is Pogba happy again at Juventus?

Pogba has told Juventus’ official Twitch channel of his happiness at being back in familiar surroundings after finding the going tough in Manchester: “I want to rediscover my joy of playing football.

“I spoke to [Massimiliano] Allegri, [Paulo] Dybala, [Juan] Cuadrado, [Andrea] Agnelli and [Pavel] Nedved, so I was always really in contact with all of Juve.

“My heart decided for me and I am sure that I made the right decision.

“This jersey is everything for me, Juventus gave me the opportunity to be Pogba. Now I want to give back that joy, bringing trophies to a club that deserves only to win.”

Paul Pogba is back at Juventus 🔙 pic.twitter.com/8UMzgD0e9g — GOAL (@goal) July 11, 2022

What shirt number will Pogba wear for Juventus?

Pogba started his first stint at Juve in 2012 with No.6 on his back, and filled the same spot in United’s squad throughout his second spell in England.

He did, however, don No.10 during his final season with the Bianconeri and is delighted to be inheriting that jersey again after seeing it vacated by Paulo Dybala – with an Argentine forward having left the Serie A heavyweights as a free agent this summer.

Pogba added on his squad number of choice: “I take the number that I had left to a friend like Paulo and I am very happy to get it back.

“I tell the fans I am back home and I am happy. It’s time! I’ll be even happier when we bring the Scudetto home too.”

