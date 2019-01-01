Pogba keeping culture of Beckham, Giggs & Scholes generation alive at Man Utd

The France star is helping promising young players develop and praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impact at Old Trafford since his December appointment

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United are recapturing the spirit of the 'Class of 92' and wants to help nurture the club's next crop of academy talents.

The Red Devils have been rejuvenated since interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 10 of 12 matches and going unbeaten until the Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Solskjaer, a fan favourite during his 11-year stint at Old Trafford, has been credited with restoring United's identity and Pogba pointed to homegrown pair Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard as evidence the club is returning to the ways which once unearthed David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes in a famed era of youth promotion.

And the 25-year-old France star wants to play a part in ensuring the academy continues to supply the senior squad.

"I try to give my experience to the younger ones because I had the chance to play in the World Cup, I've played in a Champions League final and a Europa League final," Pogba said in quotes reported by The Sun.

"So I try to pass that on to the other boys.

"It is the culture of this club, the generation of Beckham, Scholes, [Nicky] Butt, Gary Neville... when you come from the academy you want to play for the first team and do great things.

"Now you have Marcus Rashford, still very young but talented and a top player, and me and Jesse Lingard who have been playing together for I don't know how many years.

"I once heard that at this club 'there is no age'. As long as you are ready to play for the team, then let the young players go and just prove themselves. That's how it is.

"This is Manchester United. You have the chance at this club. Young players can come and prove themselves, enjoy themselves and then become top, top players in the first team."

Pogba, who has scored eight times since Solskjaer took charge, praised the Norwegian for quickly establishing a rapport with a squad that under-performed during Mourinho's tenure.

"As an ex-United player he knows the culture, he knows everything about the club and he knows how to talk to the players as well," the World Cup winner said. "So it has really been a big help for me.

"It has been great to see all the players enjoying it, all playing and working together — and winning together.

"That's what we want because we had a hard start this season. We have gained a bit and are coming back but there is still a lot more to do and we have to keep going."