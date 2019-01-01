'Pogba doesn't feel loved at Man Utd' - Evra calls for shift in fan attitude

The former left-back explained why the midfielder might be unhappy at Old Trafford as he continues to flirt with a move to Real Madrid

Paul Pogba needs to feel more love if he is to thrive at , according to friend and former team-mate Patrice Evra.

The World Cup winner's future continues to generate headlines less than a week out from the new Premier League season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he has "no doubts" over Pogba's loyalty despite Mino Raiola, the player's agent, last month admitting the midfielder wants to move on and is "in the process" of negotiating an exit.

remain interested in engineering a deal and have made Pogba their top target for the transfer window, though they may have left it too late to get him.

Ex-United defender Evra, who shared a changing room with Pogba at Old Trafford and , thinks more warmth towards his compatriot could end the discontent and get him focused on shining for the Red Devils.

"I don't know what Paul's future holds," the now-retired Evra told The Daily Mail.

"I do know that he felt really loved in Juventus. He doesn't feel that love in Manchester.

"We always forget what a player is about. A player is about performing on the pitch. So kill him when he is not playing well but if he is playing well, concentrate on that.

"When you buy nice cars and a big house, you will create hate and jealousy so you have to step up your game and make sure it doesn't affect you.

"That's why I say to Paul: do whatever you want but if you see it affects your game, stop. Don't try to be like a warrior. Stop.

"For me, money has never been something important in my life. Even at school when they give you the money for lunch, I gave it to my mum straight away. I love to share.

"Money helps you do things but it doesn't make you happy. Money won't cure you. Money is not everything. I was happy as well when I didn't have money. Money can make you go crazy, too."

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 and his contract with the club runs until 2021.