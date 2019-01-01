‘Pogba can unlock the door for Man Utd’ – Frenchman’s return will see Red Devils take ‘next step’, says Giggs

An Old Trafford icon believes getting a World Cup winner back from injury will allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to become even more productive

have rediscovered a spark and the return of Paul Pogba can see them take the “next step” as the Frenchman has the ability to “unlock the door”, says Ryan Giggs.

Back-to-back wins over Tottenham and Manchester City have the Red Devils feeling buoyant once more.

Amid struggles for consistency in 2019-20, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are starting to believe that they can force their way back into the Premier League battle for top-four finishes.

Marcus Rashford is enjoying a stunning purple patch in front of goal, while defensive leaks have been plugged.

United also have a World Cup winner ready to step back in before the turn of the year, with Giggs backing the enigmatic presence of Pogba to lift the resurgent Red Devils to even greater heights.

The legendary Welshman told Premier League Productions after seeing his former side secure a 2-1 derby win over City: "It’s huge. The confidence it gives you, that you can produce that performance.

"All big games you need that concentration and that’s what the players had both defensively and when they won the ball making sure that pass forward was good, the touch was good and then as we’ve seen players flying off and causing City big problems.

"I think we all know United’s record against the big teams when the big teams open up and we can expose on the counter-attack, the next step is breaking teams down.

"And that’s where we have to get Paul Pogba back – he’s the one who can unlock the door.

"Get him back playing well and consistently, that’s the next step."

United, who have already beaten Chelsea and Leicester this season while coming within minutes of ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run, showed again at City that they are a match for the very best.

Solskjaer has admitted that the challenge now is to achieve similar standards against so-called lesser opponents, with Giggs urging the Red Devils to remain “patient” in what remains a long-term rebuilding project.

The former winger added: "We’ve seen the record, I think every team above United we’re unbeaten.

"It’s the teams below who make it difficult at Old Trafford where you’ve got to be patient, that’s the next step now.

"But that was a fantastic performance, the best performance I’ve seen for a long time from a United team."

United will be back in action on Thursday against AZ Alkmaar, before then playing host to in the Premier League and Colchester in the quarter-finals.