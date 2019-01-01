‘Pochettino won’t walk out on Spurs’ – Redknapp backs Argentine but admits he needs a trophy

The former Tottenham boss expects a highly-rated successor to stay put despite questions being asked of his underperforming side in 2019-20

Mauricio Pochettino will not be “walking away” from , says Harry Redknapp, but a predecessor of the Argentine in north London admits major silverware is required.

Questions are being asked of a highly-rated coach for the first time in his stint as Spurs boss.

An uncharacteristically poor start to the 2019-20 campaign has piled pressure on an underperforming squad and those in the dugout.

A new low was hit in the Champions League on Tuesday, with last season’s beaten finalists humbled 7-2 by German giants Bayern Munich on home soil.

With it already suggested that Pochettino is losing interest in his current role, amid ongoing talk of attention from the likes of and , it remains to be seen how long he will stick around.

Redknapp expects the South American to at least see out the season, telling talkSPORT: “I don’t see him walking away.

“He’s at a club where everything is in place. Off-field, they’ve got an amazing stadium and incredible training facilities. And he’s got an excellent group of players.

“At the moment, they’re having a bit of a blip. It’s up to him now to show how good he is, get them back on track and start playing as we all know they can. If he’s a great manager, he’s going to have to do that now.”

While backing Pochettino to stay put, Redknapp concedes that tangible success is required for a manager and team that have made marked progress over recent years without getting their hands on a trophy.

The former Spurs manager added: “Everybody keeps saying how fantastic he’s been, and he has, he’s been excellent. But he has to win something this year.

“You can’t keep going on and on and on, six years or seven years, without winning anything. He needs to win a trophy sooner or later.

“They’ve got to come up with some silverware this year. They’re already knocked out of one competition, I can’t see them winning the Premier League and I can’t see them winning the .

“Maybe winning the , or the if they drop out of the Champions League, are the only options for them.”

Tottenham will be back in action against on Saturday, with that fixture set to carry them into the next international break.