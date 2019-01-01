'Pochettino is always welcome at Tottenham' - Mourinho hails outgoing Spurs boss

The new Lilywhites boss was full of praise for the man he replaced in the hot seat during his first full press conference on Thursday

Jose Mourinho has praised Mauricio Pochettino for his "great work" at , insisting he will "always be welcome" at the club in the future.

Following Spurs' poor start to the 2019-20 season, Pochettino was relieved of his managerial duties on Tuesday night after over five years in charge of the first team.

Club chairman Daniel Levy wasted no time in appointing his successor, with ex-Manchester United boss Mourinho's arrival in north London confirmed the following morning.

Tributes for Pochettino have poured in since his dismissal, with the Tottenham supporters' trust expressing their belief that the Argentine should have been given more time to turn things around.

Mourinho has also expressed his sympathy towards a former Premier League colleague, but believes the 47-year-old will "find happiness" again at another club very soon.

"I’ve been smiling for two days. First of all, I do it with a bit of sadness, I have to speak about Mauricio," the new Tottenham manager told a press conference on Thursday.

"I have to congratulate him on the incredible job he did. I share with you what we shared inside. This club will always be his home, this training ground his training ground. He is always welcome here.

"Tomorrow is another day. He will find happiness soon. He will give everything like he did at this club. He will leave with sadness with the feeling that he did great work. It is what everyone at the club felt."

Pochettino has been tipped for a swift return to management, amid links with the top jobs at both and .

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has even urged the Gunners to try and bring in the ex-Tottenham tactician, with Unai Emery's position at Emirates Stadium coming under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has been handed the unenviable task of reviving Tottenham's fortunes heading into a busy festive period.

The Lilywhites have slipped to 14th in the Premier League after 12 fixtures and are only six points above the relegation places at the moment.

Spurs already have an 11-point gap to make up on the top four, with Mourinho's return to the English top-flight set to begin with a tough trip to West Ham on Saturday.

The Portuguese will then prepare his new squad for a home clash against Olympiacos in the three days later, where a win or a draw will be enough to book their place in the last 16.