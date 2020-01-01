Pochettino and Mourinho have treated Wanyama harshly at Tottenham Hotspur – Kisaghi

The ex-Gor Mahia custodian calls on the Kenyan captain to end his stay with Spurs and seek game time elsewhere

Former Kenyan international Mike Kisaghi has warned Victor Wanyama he will continue to warm the bench at Hotspur unless he forces a move out of the club.

The 28-year-old Harambee Stars captain had become a peripheral figure at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino, but then a serious knee injury after his impressive first campaign at the club limited his appearances.

This season under, Pochettino, Wanyama came on as a second-half substitute against , and also got 90 minutes under his belt at Colchester United as Spurs crashed out of the .

Under new manager Jose Mourinho, Wanyama is yet to start a game, and only featured once, as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to on December 11.

The former keeper has now told Goal for Wanyama to save his career, he should get a move away from the North London or else he will miss action until players, playing ahead of him get injured.

“I believe [Wanyama] should leave, it’s doing him no good as a professional player and also as the Harambee Stars captain,” Kisaghi told Goal on Tuesday.

“He will only play again for Spurs if injuries happen to the players’ playing ahead of him. Otherwise, he will sit out for long. He should be looking out for a team to join in the summer.”

Kisaghi also feels Wanyama’s problems started way back under Pochettino.

"But let’s not forget injuries have hampered him and I believe both Pochettino and Mourinho have treated him harshly unless they had a difference in opinion concerning his not playing situation,” Kisaghi continued.

“When he joined Spurs everything looked good for him but I blame the injury he suffered under Pochettino for his predicaments,” Kisaghi told continued.

“In a team like Spurs, all the players are fighting to earn a starting role and when Wanyama got injured, Harry [Winks] and Moussa [Sissoko] stepped up very well in his absence and it became difficult for Wanyama to regain his position back.

“It is clear now he might not be used by Mourinho. I will advise him to seek another challenge because if you look at his age, he needs to play now because time is running out.

“ also needs to have him fit for the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers and warming the bench or watching Spurs play from the director’s box will not help him, he needs to play like now and not tomorrow or any other day.”

Wanyama, who was signed by former manager Pochettino for £11.5million (Sh2 billion) in 2016, made 47 appearances in his first season at Tottenham but only 24 the following term as his popularity under the Argentine dwindled.

To make matters worse for the 28-year-old player, he has now been omitted from Spurs’ squad. Spurs named their 30-man group for the knockout rounds of the competition last Tuesday, including eight ‘locally trained players’, with Wanyama the most notable absentee.