Playing with Ronaldo is almost the realisation of a dream, says Juventus new boy Arthur

The midfielder recently swapped Barcelona for the Serie A winners and is hoping for success in the Champions League at his new club

midfielder Arthur says linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo will be "the realisation of a dream" as he targets success at his new club.

The international has joined Juve ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Miralem Pjanic having gone the opposite way and moved to .

Arthur spent two seasons in the same side as Lionel Messi at Barca and is now relishing the prospect of playing alongside another multiple Ballon d'Or winner in Ronaldo.

"I have had the privilege of playing with great players. Playing with Ronaldo is almost the realisation of a dream," he said when presented to the media on Wednesday.

"Today is a very important day for me. I thank my family, the managers, Fabio [Paratici, chief football officer] and all those who have welcomed me."

Juventus won a ninth straight Scudetto last season but sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri after losing to in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Iconic former midfielder Andrea Pirlo was installed as Sarri's successor and Arthur is honoured to play under the Italian, who has never previously managed at senior level.

"I haven't talked to the coach in detail yet. But he played football in a unique way, different to others. I feel privileged to play for such a coach," he said.

"Anyone with an interest in football followed his playing career."

Arthur won two trophies in his two seasons at Camp Nou, but Barca fell short in the Champions League in both campaigns.

It has been 24 years since Juve last won silverware in Europe's premier club competition and Arthur is out to change that.

"One of the main reasons for joining was this," he said. "Here I can play with important players and the Juventus project is extremely ambitious.

"The Champions League is a priority. I will work with my team-mates to reach that goal and many others.

"We are talking about Juventus, a club with a unique history. It is a team with an important structure - all these factors will always make it unique."

Reflecting on his two years at Barca, Arthur added: "I can only thank them - ​​they had great affection for me. I was treated very well, as part of a very ambitious project."