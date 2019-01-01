Playing from the bench at Manchester City is difficult to live with - Mahrez

The Algerian forward expresses how it has been tough for him not seeing regular game time at the Etihad Stadium

Riyad Mahrez has asserted that it is "difficult to live with" playing from the bench at .

The 28-year old joined the Citizens in a then club-record fee of £60 million from in the summer of 2018.

He, however, spent a considerable amount of time starting from the bench in the Premier League, doing so 13 times in 27 appearances.

Mahrez did go on to win a domestic treble for the first time, as well as a first title in this summer.

"At the end of the season, I spent several matches on the bench,” the former Le Harve man said as per the Mirror.

“Mentally, it was very difficult to live with. But in training, I put everything into it because I still had this aim with . I said to myself: ‘Go for it, at one-moment Pep [Guardiola] will need you."

Mahrez has started just five of City's 12 league games this season, with another three coming from the bench, but the Algerian has insisted he has no issues with Pep Guardiola not using him regularly.

“He’s really very simple,” he continued.

“He is a winner, he is there to make us progress. Guardiola, he’ll explain everything to us, decrypt everything, from A to Z, with the aim of facilitating the match.

“He is focused on the game. I love meetings with the coach. The video with him is fascinating because we constantly learn.

“The dressing room of a big club is another reality. You have to fight non-stop. Being relaxed isn’t tolerated.

Article continues below

“I’m looking to do more because if you don’t, you know someone else will play instead of you.

“To make a good match, it is not enough anymore, it is necessary to make very, very good matches all the time. That’s Manchester City.”

Mahrez will be leading out the Algeria national team when they trade tackles with Zambia in Group H of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday night.