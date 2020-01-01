Pritam Kotal, Arnab Mondal, Arindam Bhattacharya help frontline Covid-19 warriors

The players along with National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH) donated 5000 tubes of immunity boosters for policemen working in the district of Howrah

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, 'Players for Humanity', a charitable organisation comprising of a handful of Bengali players such as international Pritam Kotal, Arnab Mondal, Arindam Bhattacharya and a few others have extended a helping hand to the police force in Howrah district.

Howrah is one of the worst affected districts in West Bengal with new cases being reported regularly.

In collaboration with the National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH), they handed over 5000 samples of Arsenicum album 30CH, to Kunal Aggarwal, the Commissioner of Police, Howrah. The medicine is supposed to boost the immunity of the human body, thus minimising the risk of falling prey to the Coronavirus.

More teams

On January 29, The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) of suggested using the homoeopathy drug Arsenicum album 30 as a ‘prophylactic medicine’ for the prevention of the infection.

Advisory for #CoronaVirus



Homoeopathy for Prevention of Corona virus Infections



Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection



Details here: https://t.co/OXC7PtM7L3

— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) January 29, 2020

"This is a very small effort. The police officers are working day and night risking their lives to help us fight the pandemic. Our forum is working on a few other avenues to help the distressed in this hour of crisis," said Kotal.

A couple of days earlier the same drug was provided to the Barrackpore police commissioner as well with the active support of NIH, by Pronay Halder, Prabir Das, Subrata Pal, and others.

These players have also contributed a significant amount to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund. Halder has also been helping out underprivileged kids of the Barrackpore Mangal Pandey Football Coaching Camp by providing them with necessary food items.