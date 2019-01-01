PLAYER RATINGS: Perak vs Selangor

Perak edged Selangor 1-0 at home in their first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-final encounter on Sunday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

edged 1-0 at home in their first leg quarter-final encounter on Sunday.

PERAK

Hafizul Hakim - 7/10

The custodian did enough to keep a clean sheet and allow his side to head into the second leg with a slim lead.

Amirul Azhan - 7/10

A tough night for the right back, but he did just enough to keep Syazwan Zainon at bay.

Idris Ahmad - 7/10

Filling in for the suspended Hussein El Dor, the centre back had a relatively good game to help them keep a clean sheet and take a lead into the second leg.

Shahrul Saad - 7/10

The centre back commanded his defence well to keep out the dangerous ifedayo Olusegun.

Nazirul Naim - 7/10

The left back did well to keep the in-form Khyril Muhymeen quiet.

Leandro dos Santos - 7/10

The midfielder helped the hosts control the middle of the park in the first half, but could not help them sustain the dominance after the break. He however cotributed massively in defence to keep out the visitors' attackers.

Brendan Gan - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

A good night for the midfielder, whose early contributions led to another long-range goal, and helped them come away with a first-leg win.

Brendan Gan. Photo by Sports Regime

Partiban Janasekaran - 7/10

A good game by the right winger, who constantly troubled the visitors' defence, limiting Selangor left back K. Prabakaran to his own half for most of the match

Firdaus Saiyadi - 6/10

Much like the rest of the Perak attackers, the winger had a muted second half, unable to add to their slim lead. He was substituted off in the second half.

Shahrel Fikri - 5/10

A quiet night for the forward, who could not sustain his form, and was substituted off in the second half.

Ronaldo - 6/10

The striker could not get past the visitors' defence to help the Bos Gaurus win by a bigger margin.

Substitutions:

Careca, Rafiuddin Roddin, Kenny Pallraj - NA

Late changes who could not help Perak extend their lead.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 7/10

Made a pair of good saves to keep the margin slim. The only time he stumbled, it led to the only goal of the match.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

A poor night for the right back, who could neither defend convincingly, nor help the attack clinically.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

A decent outing for the centreback, on a night they conceded the only goal from long-range.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The centre back looked a little shaky at times, and was booked in the first half, but improved as the game progressed to help the Red Giants avoid losing by a bigger margin.

K. Prabakaran - 6/10

After a good game before, tonight the left back had a tough time squaring off against the in-form Partiban, but ultimately did sufficiently to mark the Malaysia international.

Latiff Suhaimi - 5/10

Handed a rare start, the defensive midfielder failed to do what was asked of him; covering the porous Selangor defence, most glaringly allowing Brendan Gan acres of space to score the hosts' only goal. He was unceremoniously substituted off at the start of the second half.

Halim Saari - 5/10

The midfielder had a quiet night and could not contribute more to his team.

Endrick dos Santos - 6/10

An off night for the midifielder, who was overshadowed by Brendan in the first half, and could not take advantage of the cover provided in the second half by K. Sarkunan.

Khyril Muhymeen - 6/10

The winger had a rare quiet night, after having found the back of the net in Selangor's previous two matches.

Syazwan Zainon - 6/10

Still struggling to capture his former form, the winger could not play a big impact in the encounter, and was taken off mid-way through the second half.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 6/10

The forward was not as effective as he had been in their two previous matches, and was unlucky to have a point-blank attempt met by a reflex save by Haffizul Hakim in the second half.

Substitutions:

K. Sarkunan - 7/10

Despite not starting the match, when he was brought in at the start of the second half for Latiff, the midfielder showed why he should have been trusted to start the match. His introduction provided a much-needed covering for the defence, and Sarkunan was a tireless figure. He chased down Perak attackers and made interceptions to force the hosts to play mostly down the flanks.

Sean Selvaraj - NA

Second half change who did not change the course of the match greatly.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!