Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz shine as Reds ruthlessly dismantle the Eagles

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Liverpool showcased their tactical superiority at Selhurst Park, securing a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak ensured all three points for Andoni Iraola's side despite a late consolation penalty.

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Liverpool are back to winning ways under Andoni Iraola with a tactically dominant 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Reds established control early on, manipulating Palace's defensive blocks with sophisticated positional play. The breakthrough arrived in the 40th minute when Alexis Mac Allister found the net following a crisp exchange with Dominik Szoboszlai, giving the visitors a deserved half-time lead.

The second half saw no let-up from the Merseysiders, who doubled their advantage through Florian Wirtz following excellent work from Bradley Barcola. As Palace pushed forward in desperation, Liverpool exploited the space, with Alexander Isak adding a third in the 89th minute. Although Eddie Nketiah converted a late penalty for the hosts deep in stoppage time, the result was never in doubt as Liverpool's counter-pressing and structural integrity proved too much for the Eagles to handle.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker - 7/10

The Brazilian was largely a spectator for long periods but remained alert to make six saves throughout the contest. He was unfortunately denied a clean sheet by a late penalty he could do little about. His distribution was key in bypassng Palace's initial press.

Ronald Araujo - 6/10

A solid display for the most part, though he was cautioned with a yellow card in the 24th minute. He provided the necessary physicality to deal with Palace's aerial threats before being replaced by Joe Gomez in the final minutes of the match.

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Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

A towering performance from the captain. Van Dijk recorded a match-high number of interceptions (20 as a team unit) and clearances, ensuring the Liverpool defensive line remained high and compact. His leadership was vital during Palace's brief spells of pressure.

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Jeremy Jacquet - 7/10

The young defender looked comfortable alongside Van Dijk, showing great maturity in his positioning. He contributed to the team's 20 clearances and was reliable in his short-passing game, helping Liverpool maintain 47 per cent possession in a hostile environment.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10

The full-back provided excellent width and energy down the flank. He was diligent in his defensive duties and supported the attack well, contributing to Liverpool's 23 total crosses as they searched for openings in the Palace backline.

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Midfield

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

A creative hub in the centre of the park. Szoboszlai provided the assist for the opening goal and was constantly looking to break the lines with his vision. His industry was notable before being withdrawn in the 69th minute to manage his workload.

Alexis Mac Allister - 9/10

The standout performer. Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 40th minute and controlled the tempo of the game with elite ball retention. Despite picking up a yellow card in the 83rd minute, his technical security was the platform for Liverpool's success.

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Attack

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Gakpo worked tirelessly in the final third, linking play effectively and creating space for the overlapping runners. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his tactical discipline in the press was essential before his 76th-minute substitution.

Bradley Barcola - 8/10

Extremely lively throughout his 69 minutes on the pitch. Barcola provided the assist for Wirtz's goal and was a constant thorn in the side of the Palace defenders with his direct running and 1v1 ability.

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Florian Wirtz - 8/10

The German international showed why he is so highly rated, scoring Liverpool's second goal in the 54th minute with a clinical finish. His ability to find pockets of space between the lines made it impossible for Palace to track him effectively.

Alexander Isak - 8/10

Isak led the line with distinction, and his persistence was rewarded with a goal in the 89th minute to kill off the game. His movement off the ball stretched the Palace defence, creating the xG of 2.72 that Liverpool enjoyed.

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Substitutes & Manager

Victor Munoz - 6/10

Came on in the 69th minute and provided fresh legs in the midfield, helping to see out the victory despite a yellow card late on.

Trey Nyoni - 6/10

The youngster gained valuable experience after replacing Szoboszlai, showing composure on the ball during the final 20 minutes.

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Rio Ngumoha - 6/10

Introduced for Gakpo in the 76th minute, he maintained the intensity of the attack and helped keep the pressure on the home side.

Joe Gomez - N/A

A very late tactical substitution to shore up the defence in stoppage time.

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Lewis Koumas - N/A

Came on in the 90th minute to help wind down the clock.

Andoni Iraola - 9/10

A tactical masterclass from the manager. Iraola's decision to play Wirtz and Mac Allister in advanced roles paid dividends, and his team looked structurally superior in every phase of play. The 3-1 scoreline reflected a perfectly executed game plan.