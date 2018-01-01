Syahmi and Syamer shone in a disappointing final defeat

It just wasn't to be in the final as Vietnam emerged the new champions, find out which Malaysian players played well and who didn't.

On a difficult cold night for Malaysia, the early goal from Nguyen Anh Duc ended all hopes of Malaysia to lift the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and here are how Goal rates each and everyone who played.

Farizal Marlias 7

Did well throughout the match. Had very little to do as Vietnam got what they wanted very early on. Was not at fault for the goal Anh Duc scored, managed to get his hand onto the ball but the error was from further forward up the field.

Syazwan Andik 6

Perhaps was still feeling his way back into the game as Syazwan wasn't his usual self in the match. Defended solidly but his overlapping runs were missing and that limited the option Malaysia had in the attacking sense.

Shahrul Saad 7

Got his marching orders late on in the match in added time but his determination and desire in the match could not be doubted. Defended brilliantly whenever he was called into action, Shahrul continued his fine form in the tournament right until the very end.

Aidil Zafuan 6

Despite almost caused the team a goal in the second half after he let the ball bounced behind him, Aidil still had a very decent game considering that he came back quickly from a hamstring injury. Had to be hauled off late on as the team went in search of goals.

Syahmi Safari 7

Incredibly, two out of Malaysia's three best chances to score in the match came from Syahmi. The right back is proving that the goal he scored in Bangkok is not a fluke and that he can be a real threat up front.

Akram Mahinan 6

Made a lot of mistakes with his passing which were short and gave the ball directly to the opponent. Was often pressured immediately by the Vietnamese players when on the ball and in a game where Malaysia had to push for goals, Akram's functionality did the team no good.

Syamer Kutty Abba 7

Another performance of note from the youngster. Held his own against the tough Vietnamese duo of Nguyen Huy Hung and Do Hung Dung who were always on points and quick to press. Kept the ball well but had little options to feed up front.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha 5

One of his quieter game, Norshahrul had a game to forget. While he worked hard for the team in coming deep to try and influence play, Norshahrul did not quite manage to produce an opening and was often left frustrated by the pass that did not come.

Safawi Rasid 5

Another one of the forwards who have a quiet game. Taken off with 11 minutes to spare, Safawi cuts a frustrating figure on the pitch. Tried shooting from distance but nothing was coming for him on the night.

Mohamadou Sumareh 5

Involved in a few early promising runs but faded out as the match went on. Despite getting Nguyen Trong Hoang an yellow card, Sumareh did not do enough to continue to put the right back under pressure. Also prove to be equally ineffective when moved to the right flank.

Zaquan Adha 5

It was a difficult night against two centre backs who were on his case throughout the night. Also had difficulty with his ball control in the match, Zaquan caused plenty of frustration among the watching Malaysian fans. Failed to be strong enough against his markers.

