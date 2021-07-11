Pitch invader interrupts Euro 2020 final as crowd troubles continue at Wembley
Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy had to deal with a momentary delay after a pitch invader rushed onto the field in the second half.
With just a few minutes remaining of the 90 minutes, play was briefly halted as a fan ran onto the field of play.
The incident continues the theme of crowd trouble at Wembley on Sunday as onrushing crowds breached security before kick-off before disrupting ticket-holding fans during the game .
Editors' Picks
- Euro 2020 win with Italy could make Jorginho unlikely Ballon d'Or contender
- England's unlikely hero? Pickford can prove doubters wrong once and for all with Euro 2020 glory
- 'Back yourself, otherwise what's the point?' - Eight lessons for England in a Euros final from the last team to get there
- Nightmare start for Mexico as toothless attack and Lozano injury ruin Gold Cup opener
What happened?
The incident happened with just minutes remaining and the score level at one apiece.
Luke Shaw's early opener was cancelled out by a Leonardo Bonucci equaliser in the 67th minute, setting up a tense finish at Wembley.
And, for at least a brief moment, that tension was put on the backburner as play was halted as a fan darted onto the field, dodging security in the process.