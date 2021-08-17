Pirlo responds to 'Yorkshire Pirlo' comparisons with Leeds & England star Kalvin Phillips

The legendary Italian midfielder has insisted that his style of play was "a bit different" to that demonstrated by the 25-year-old

Andrea Pirlo has given his verdict on Leeds United and England star Kalvin Phillips after hearing him being dubbed the 'Yorkshire Pirlo'.

Phillips enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Leeds as he helped the club secure a top-ten finish in their first year back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

The 25-year-old's performances earned him a place in England's European Championship squad, where he played a key role in their run to the final, and many supporters have compared him with Italy legend Pirlo.

What's been said?

Pirlo saw his country beat England via penalties in the showpiece event at Euro 2020, with Marco Verratti and Jorginho both producing star turns in the centre of midfield.

The former Juventus head coach, who played in a similar role for the Bianconeri, Milan and Inter over the course of a stellar 23-year career, understands why Phillips has been mentioned in the same breath as him, but feels his style of play was slightly different.

"It’s true. In England, there’s never been this kind of player. There have been great midfielders over the years with different skills," Pirlo has told The Athletic . "There’s the boy at Leeds (Phillips), who’s a bit of a regista…

"But we’re a bit different. He doesn’t have the same characteristics I had. You’ve always had box-to-box midfielders, like Frank Lampard."

Phillips' career journey

Phillips graduated to Leeds' senior squad back in 2014 having spent the previous four years working his way through the club's academy system.

He has since racked up 211 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, recording 13 goals, while reportedly attracting attention from a number of Europe's biggest clubs.

Phillips has also now played for England on 15 occasions, with seven of those outings coming in Euro 2020 as he started every game under Gareth Southgate at the tournament.

What's next for Pirlo?

Pirlo is currently on the lookout for his next job after being sacked by Juventus at the end of a disappointing 2020-21 season.

The 42-year-old, who finished his playing career at MLS outfit New York City FC, would like to take on a new challenge outside of Italy, and has even hinted at a possible foray into English football.

"I’d like to go abroad," said Pirlo. "I spent three years in the US, so I have no problems with English and I speak French too. I feel like I can go anywhere."

