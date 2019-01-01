Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Mourinho hails ‘genius’ movement from Arsenal striker

The Gabon international’s deft strike at St James’ Park helped the Gunners secure their first win of the season

Former manager Jose Mourinho has praised forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his ‘genius’ strike against on Sunday.

The 30-year-old’s effort secured the Gunners a 1-0 victory over the Magpies in their opening Premier League game at St James’ Park.

The forward calmly controlled Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s pass before dinking a deft finish past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

“I think he loves to be in front of the goalkeeper,” Mourinho said on Sky Sports.

“He’s cool, he loves to be there and of course, what I love to say, simplicity sometimes is genius.

“That control looks simple but it’s not simple, it’s genius. Then the finishing is beautiful.”

Aubameyang was the Premier League joint top-scorer last season with 22 goals along with forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The forward will hope to continue the impeccable performances when Arsenal try for size in their next league game on August 17.