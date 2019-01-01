Phil Brown: Hyderabad FC deserved something from the game

The English coach rued the fact that his team didn’t take the opportunities that fell for them and allowed Chennaiyin to score twice late in the game…

Hyderabad FC suffered their fourth defeat in season six of the (ISL) as they went down 2-1 to on Monday evening. Coach Phil Brown expressed his disappointment over the result but also pointed out that his team struggled to create anything of note in the first half-hour.

“I don’t think either team contributed to a great spectacle tonight. It wasn’t our game plan.. Maybe the international break was the reason. We could not find a pass in the first 30 minutes. Then for the next 15 minutes, we had some good opportunities. Robin (Singh) had a good chance. I thought the first goal would be important. I didn’t think the game would end like this. I thought the extra time was longer than five minutes (in the second half),” complained the former boss.

For the second game running, Hyderabad have leaked in a late goal which has seen them miss out on all points. In fact, they have conceded the most number of goals this season after the 75th minute.

“I thought we deserved something from this game. We deserved something against as well. We did not contribute to a great game and we did not get anything from the game at all. We need to understand our issues and make sure we are mentally and physically prepared for the next game,” he pointed.

Brown spoke on how his attackers have to get more involved in the game and be at their best. He heaped praise on the defenders but want his team to see the game out instead of conceding late.

“Our best two players were Kilgallon and Gurtej. Chennaiyin had pace on the wings and these two were playing wide of the third centre-back. But they stepped up to it. That gave our wing-backs license to play. But I want my strikers to be the best players like Marcelinho or Bobo. That is not disrespectful towards Kilgallon or Gurtej.

“We need a bit of mentality. We had a clean sheet against NorthEast till 86th minute but we ended up without a point. That hurts me and I told my players if nobody is hurt from this, I don’t want them in my team. Giles Barnes just failed a fitness test late on and hence, missed the game,” he explained.

He reiterated that the fourth official had indicated five minutes of injury time but the referee allowed play to go on until the 97th minute.

“It wasn’t for lack of trying. But the team has to learn. We have to take lessons from tonight’s defeat.

I would never criticize an opposition in terms of the way they play. I just thought the game was not a great spectacle. But if you win, everything about it is forgotten. Now, they will believe they played well enough to win. We will think otherwise.

“I expected something from the game after showing gumption to get an equaliser. The winner came well after five minutes of injury time,” said Brown.

Hyderabad next travel to Bangalore to face defending champions later this week. Brown spoke on the areas where the team needs to improve on.

“Often when we play two midfielders, I feel till 70-to-75 minutes, Rohit and Marko have an understanding on the defensive side. I want them to be more creative. I think our forward players failed to link with this midfield. It is something that we have to work on. We need to get that quality resolved.

“The bottom line is that it’s my responsibility to educate the team. We have a big game against Bengaluru FC where we should get three points. We have to start believing that we can get something from such matches,” he concluded.