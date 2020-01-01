PFAM asks for contributions for cancer-stricken Tinagaran

The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia has asked for financial contributions for Tinagaran Baskeran, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) has asked for financial contributions for former player, Tinagaran Baskeran.

According to the association, the centre back has been diagnosed with stage four bone cancer; or more specifically Ewing's sarcoma.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy back in his hometown in Pulau Pinang, having spent almost RM100,000 for treatment. The 28-year old player is expected to need more money for upcoming procedures.

The association has urged fans and all Malaysians to contribute to Tinagaran's treatment fund. Donations can be deposited into his RHB bank account, number 26403000007880.

In their post, PFAM also revealed that Tinagaran's friends and City players have chipped in a total of RM25,000.

