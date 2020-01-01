Peter Michael’s brace powers Oeygarden FK past KFUM

Two second-half strikes from the former Nigeria youth international propelled Bryant Lazaro’s men past Kaffa on Monday

Oeygarden FK silenced KFUM 3-1 in Monday’s Division 1 game with Peter Michael scoring two goals.

The former U17 and Nigeria U20 forward found the net twice in the second-half as relegation-threatened Bryant Lazaro’s team secured their third win of the season.

Following their 6-1 obliteration at Ullensaker/Kisa, Oeygarden came into the clash with the ambition of ending their awful streak as languish in relegation water.

After a tight 35 minutes, Juba Massinissa Moula put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute thanks to Stian Sortevik’s assist as they took a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

However, the hosts fought like a wounded animal to secure all points at stake. First, Nigeria’s Charles Ezeh levelled matters in the 72nd minute after his shot beat goalkeeper Alexander Pedersen.

That strike was the midfielder’s maiden goal in professional football since he commenced at Lillestrom in 2017.

Two minutes later, Michael doubled the lead after converting Aune Heggeboe’s assist that was unstoppable by the opposing goalie.

He guaranteed victory for his team in the 77th minute. This time, Peter Nergaard was credited for giving the former Nigeria youth international the finish pass.

Ezeh was replaced by Mathias Abelsen with three minutes left to play, while two-goal hero Michael was in action from start to finish, while his compatriots Ikenna Ikedi and Christopher Udeh played no part in the encounter staged at the Agotnes Stadium.

For KFUM, one-cap Gambia international Dadi Gaye was not listed for the tie alongside Nigeria prospect Abdul-Basit Agouda.

Even at this result, Oeygarden remain in the relegation zone - sitting in the 14th position of the 16-team league after accruing 14 points from 15 outings. KFUM stay 11th with 17 points from the same number of matches.

Michael who has now scored six goals this term would be eyeing more goals when Oeygarden try Asane for size on September 21.