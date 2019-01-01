Perlis leave fate in MFL's hands completely

Continued to be plagued by financial problems, Perlis will leave Malaysian Football League to decide on their fate in the 2019 Premier League.

New management, same problems. That is what the Perlis team are currently suffering as the captain and leading star in their side becomes the first of an expected exodus from the team ahead of the closing of the first transfer window of the 2019 season.

The squad and the staff have yet to receive any of their salaries for the season and it is a small miracle that the team have remained professional in the three matches that Perlis have competed in the thus far this season.

Perlis FA president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit is however clinging onto what he can and vowed not to give up until the very end. Having submitted the required document to MFL last week, Amizal understands that whatever happens next is completely out of his hands.

"Perlis have done what MFL requested. We've submitted all the documents needed. Further than that we leave it to MFL and whatever decision that MFL make, we will accept," said Amizal in a press release by MFL.

"The players are getting offers so if they want to leave, we will give our permission. On Sunday we have already given our release for Safee to PJ City, so there's no issue. There's four to five other players who have the same intention to leave but we have not come to a decision relating to them yet.

"We are still trying our hardest to solve the issue, we will hold on as along as we can. We realised that the main players will leave but there will be contigency plans."

Safee Sali confirmed through his social media on Monday evening that he will not be continuing his time with The Northern Lions and Amizal may have even let the cat slip out of the bag, with regards to the former Suzuki Cup winner's next destination.

The other high earners in the Perlis team could also be looking to make the same exit now that the glue that was seemingly holding them together is gone. Badhri Radzi, Amiridzwan Taj and Khyril Muhymeen could realistically be the next to go as the clamour for their signatures gets underway in what little remaining time is left of the transfer window.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram