Perisic benched as Marotta confirms Croatian wants to leave Inter

It now seems likely that the winger will leave San Siro this window following comments made by the Inter manager and CEO

Ivan Perisic has been left on the bench for Inter's Serie A encounter with Torino amid speculation linking the midfielder with a transfer to Arsenal.

Inter have reportedly rejected a loan offer made for the 29-year-old by the Gunners, whose boss Unai Emery has already confirmed he will only be able to sign players on a temporary basis in January.

But a potential move for Perisic may have edged closer, with Luciano Spalletti having left the Croatia international out of his starting XI for Sunday's visit to Torino.

Perisic starred at Russia 2018 as Croatia made it to their first World Cup final, but his form for Inter has tailed off, with the former Wolfsburg star having netted just three goals across 25 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.