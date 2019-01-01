Perez signs new Barcelona contract after first-team breakthrough

The 21-year-old has been a regular in Ernesto Valverde's matchday squads so far this term and has been rewarded with a fresh deal

have announced that youngster Carles Perez has agreed a new three-year deal.

Perez was in the last year of his contract but has committed his future to Camp Nou through to 2022.

The forward made his first-team debut towards the end of last season, featuring in the final match of the Liga campaign against .

He replaced Malcom in the 73rd minute of that match, becoming the eighth member of Barcelona's youth team to make a debut last term.

This season, Barcelona have already seen the debut of Ansu Fati, the 16-year-old attacker that has rapidly become an integral part of Ernesto Valverde's plans

Injuries to fellow attackers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have led to more opportunities for the likes of Perez and Fati this term.

Perez has made five Liga appearances for the club this season and scored his first Barcelona goal in the 5-2 rout of in the club's second match of the campaign.

Prior to breaking through last season, Perez was a regular for Barcelona B, scoring 12 goals in 54 appearances with the reserve side.

The 21-year-old had previously been a member of 's academy from 2008-2012 before joining Barca's setup as a 14-year-old.

He has also played for on the youth level, having previously featured at a Under-16 and U17 level before making his return to the international game this campaign with Spain's U21 team for a 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification match against Montenegro.

Barcelona, seeking a third consecutive title under Valverde, are sixth in the table after a 2-1 win over last time out.

They currently sit four points behind league-leaders and three points behind and , who are level on 13 points each.

Next up for Barca is a visit to on Saturday before the club returns to the Camp Nou to host in the on Wednesday.

Barca settled for a draw in the club's first Champions League group stage match, sealing a scoreless tie with to open the competition last week.