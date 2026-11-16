Pep Guardiola to resist United States job offer following Mauricio Pochettino's exit for Manchester United

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Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to turn down any approach from the United States to become their next head coach following Mauricio Pochettino's departure. Although the 55-year-old has long expressed a desire to lead a national side at a major tournament, he remains determined to complete a full year away from football.

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Catalan prioritises extended coaching sabbatical

According to The Telegraph, Guardiola has no intention of cutting short his break to replace Pochettino, who is stepping down to succeed the sacked Michael Carrick at Old Trafford. Out of work since concluding his trophy-laden Etihad Stadium reign at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the Spaniard emerged as the leading candidate for the vacancy. However, insiders insist he is not open to any offers during his 12-month hiatus.

American officials prepare formal approach

Despite his stance, US Soccer executives are still expected to make an approach to the tactician, who has been spending time across the Atlantic recently. While some suggestions indicated he might be willing to meet with federation officials, sources close to the coach remain adamant that he wants a full season away from the dugout.

The former Barcelona boss already holds a strong affinity for life in America having largely spent his previous sabbatical between 2012 and his Bayern Munich appointment living in New York. He has previously spoken fondly of his fascination with the country and how much he relished living in relative anonymity in an apartment near Central Park.

Previous international advances also rebuffed

Rejecting the Stars and Stripes would follow a similar pattern from earlier this year, when the 55-year-old held discussions with the Italian Football Federation before turning down the Azzurri role, prompting them to bring back Roberto Mancini for a second spell last summer. The Football Association also made enquiries about him succeeding Sir Gareth Southgate prior to appointing Thomas Tuchel in 2024.

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Even though he is unwilling to return to the touchline right now, the Catalan has made no secret of his ambition to venture into international management eventually. Coaching five-time world champions Brazil and their famous yellow shirt has long appealed to him, while leading England also remains an attractive prospect for the future.

Departing boss concludes CONCACAF tie

Meanwhile, Pochettino will officially vacate the United States post on Wednesday once he oversees the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti, having won the first encounter 6-0. The Argentine is scheduled to fly to Manchester on Thursday to begin work with the Red Devils. His Premier League tenure kicks off with a daunting trip to face fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.