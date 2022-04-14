Pedri injury update: Barcelona midfielder exits Europa League match with hamstring discomfort
Dan Bernstein
Pedri has exited Barcelona's Europa League quarter-final match against Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring injury, the club has announced.
He was replaced by Frenkie de Jong in the second half with the Blaugrana trailing 3-1 on aggregate.
The 19-year-old was sidelined for an extended period earlier this year with a hamstring problem.
More to come...