Paul Were: Harambee Stars winger extends contract with PAE Egaleo FC

The former AFC Leopards winger has finally extended his stay with the Greek third-tier side for another year

international Paul Were has extended his contract with PAE Egaleo FC.

The former AFC winger has renewed his stay with the third-tier Greek side for another year.

The club confirmed the news on their social media pages by stating: “We are pleased to announce the renewal of our cooperation with Paul Were for another year.”

Were, who has also featured for in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), has expressed his delight at signing the new deal.

“Egaleo has always been home to me and to be honest I had offers from other clubs but they were not as appealing as Egaleo’s," Were is quoted by Nation Sport.

“I have unfinished business with Egaleo and I am eager to help the club earn promotion. We had good momentum before the coronavirus pandemic halted the leagues and it hasn't been an easy time for sportsmen.

“I am very eager to pick from where I left and work hard to ensure the team does better and hopefully scales up the ladder to the second-tier at the end of the season.”

En route to signing for the club, Were had also played for other Greek sides Kalloni, Acharnaikos, Kalamata, and Trikala.

Were could feature for Egaleo when they take on on top-tier side Asteras Tripolis in a friendly match on Thursday.

His renewal comes as good news for Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi, who is set to name the Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming qualifier against Comoros.

On Tuesday, another Kenyan player Aboud Omar sealed a transfer to PAE Ionikos. The Greek club confirmed the arrival of the left-back from Hungarian side Asociația Club Sportiv Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, but did not disclose the length of the deal.

“PAE Ionikos is pleased to announce the start of its cooperation with Aboud Omar,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“This is a very important transfer move for our team and another financial overrun by the Tsirigotis administration, in view of our team's participation in the 2 championship after two consecutive promotions.”

Ionikos is a Greek professional club based in Nikaia, Athens, currently competing in the Football League, the third tier of the Greek football league system.

From 1989 to 2007 Ionikos spent 16 out of 18 seasons in the Super League. During that span, Ionikos finished as high as fifth place in the league on two occasions, was a finalist in the Greek Cup, and participated in the Uefa Cup.

The club's colours are blue and white and they play home matches at Neapolis Public Stadium, located in Nikaia, a suburb of Piraeus. The stadium was completed in 1965 and had its latest redevelopment in 2000.