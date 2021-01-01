'Paul has always been in the spotlight' - Solskjaer not concerned by Pogba documentary amid Man Utd contract negotiations

The midfielder and his agent are expected to push for a significant pay raise in talks to extend his current deal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he is not worried about the prospect of Paul Pogba's contract negotiations going public as part of a new documentary on the star.

Pogba is set to be the focus of a new Amazon series following the life of the France midfielder.

It coincides with a critical moment for the star at Old Trafford as he prepares to discuss an extension to his deal, which expires next summer.

What was said?

“Paul has been in the spotlight ever since he started at Man Utd, so I don't see a problem with it," Solskjaer explained to reporters when asked about the documentary project.

“Paul's main focus is to get as much out of his career as possible.

“He wants to be the best player he can be and he wants to win as many trophies as possible.

“He has already won the World Cup - and I can see his focus now is all about winning and playing the best possible football that he can.

“I know his personality. He is so lively. He gets energy from making people happy.

“But his main focus will always be to win football games for us.”

The bigger picture

Pogba, 28, will be out of contract in June 2022, after United made use of a one-year extension option in October.

Agent Mino Raiola has never shied away from linking his client to a move away from Old Trafford, while Pogba himself has previously admitted playing at Liga giants Real Madrid would be a "dream".

Reports suggest that Raiola will attempt to get the best possible deal for the midfielder in order to extend, including a significant improvement of his current £300,000-per-week salary, leveraging United's concern that they could lose their star for free in little over a year if a deal cannot be struck.

Pogba has been in fine form for his club since returning from a month's lay-off in March due to a hamstring problem, contributing three assists in the last four games as United have consolidated their position in second in the Premier League and advanced to the Europa League semi-finals.

