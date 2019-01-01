Patson Daka: Zambia star writes Champions League history
The forward had gone four games in the competition without a goal, but against the Smurfs, he broke the jinx to put his team in front.
.@ChampionsLeague: klingt geil – ist geil! #KönigsCLasse #GNKSAL pic.twitter.com/Lrr5wi4S9U— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) November 27, 2019
With the first-half looking to be heading for a 0-0 draw, Daka poked home from a rebound from Gaetan Coucke’s save off Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot.
1 - Salzburg's Patson Daka is the first player from Zambia to score a goal in the Champions League, the 103rd nation to provide a goalscorer in the competition. Chipolopolo. pic.twitter.com/jvdvAyeEaK— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2019
In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the first Zambian to score in the Champions League.
On the stroke of half-time, Die Mozartstadter doubled their lead courtesy of Takumi Minamino’s strike.
Victory for the Austrians at the Luminus Arena will boost their chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament.
Daka was shortlisted for 2019 Caf Awards in the Youth Player of the Year category alongside Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Achraf Hakimi.