Partey offers Man Utd & Arsenal hope in €50m transfer chase

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is not actively looking for a move in the summer transfer window, but has stopped short of ruling one out

Thomas Partey has offered hope to and , with the midfielder admitting that he cannot rule out a move being made this summer.

The 25-year-old international has generated transfer talk for some time.

Ever since he burst onto the scene in , speculation has suggested that his future lies away from the Spanish capital.

No deal has been done as yet, but the rumour mill continues to tick over.

That remains the case heading into another window, with the likes of Arsenal and United said to be keen on the man with a €50 million (£44m/$56m) release clause.

Partey admits to being aware of the gossip surrounding his future and concedes that he is no position to rule anything out at this stage.

He told BBC Sport: “It's hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like 'Thomas is trying to leave' but for me playing football is what makes me happy.

“I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and work harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

“I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

“So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing. I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through.”

Partey has taken in over 130 appearances for Atletico since stepping out of their youth system.

He has become an established part of Diego Simeone’s plans, with his strength and ball-playing ability making him a perfect fit for the holding midfield role.

It could be that those qualities are soon taken elsewhere but before any more thought is given to his club future, Partey has international matters to attend to.

He is currently readying himself for a shot at continental glory with his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are due to get their campaign underway against Benin in June 25, before then facing and Guinea-Bissau in their other Group F fixtures.