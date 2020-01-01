Partey impresses but Atletico lose to Real in Madrid derby

The midfielder ended up on the unlucky side as a Karim Benzema effort stole all three points for the hosts

international Thomas Teye Partey was in action as his side succumbed to a 1-0 loss to city rivals in action in on Saturday.

A Karim Benzema effort proved decisive as it handed Los Blancos all three points in the matchweek 22 fixture at Santiago Bernabeu.

The result consolidates Madrid's position atop the league table, four places above Atletico.

The big moment of the derby came in the 56th minute when Benzema beat his marker to tap home a Ferland Mendy cross from close range.

Partey lasted until the 74th minute when he was replaced by Sergio Camello.

It was the Ghanaian's 16th league start of the season and 19th La Liga appearance in all. He has just a goal to his name.

The 26-year-old will hope to maintain his place in the starting line-up when Atletico host Granada in matchweek 23.

