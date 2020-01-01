Papiss Cisse at the double as Alanyaspor dent Galatasaray's Super Lig title hopes

The Senegalese striker scored two quick-fire goals in Wednesday's league outing that quashed Galatasaray's title chances in Alanya

Papiss Cisse’s brace has put the Turkish Super Lig title beyond ’s reach after Alanyaspor defeated the defending champions 4-1 on Wednesday.

The defeat left Fatih Terim's men 14 points behind league leaders with three matches remaining, while Alanyaspor moved to fifth with a point behind their visitors.

Cisse started the party at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in the 43rd minute to put the hosts ahead and he doubled their lead just few minutes before the interval.

More teams

Still within the stoppage-time, Galatasaray were able to pull a goal back after 's Younes Belhanda assisted Adem Buyuk to half the deficit.

In the closing minutes of the encounter, Alanyaspor stretched their goal margin with Anastasios Bakasetas making it 3-1 before Mustafa Pektemek who replaced Cisse in the 88th minute, sealed the victory in injury time.

DR Congo international Fabrice N'Sakala was also in action for Alanyasapor while 's Jean-Michael Seri featured for 90 minutes in Fatih Terim's team.

Aytemiz Alanyasporumuz 4-1 Galatasaray (Maç sonucu) pic.twitter.com/wbeEBbqbme — Aytemiz Alanyaspor (@Alanyaspor) July 8, 2020

Since losing to Istanbul Basaksehir in their first outing after the Super Lig restart, Alanyaspor have maintained an impressive run of form by winning three and drawing two of their last five games.

Cisse, on his part, has been outstanding for Erol Bulut's side, scoring nine goals in their last five games with at least a goal in each game.

Article continues below

With 22 goals after 29 league appearances so far, the former striker is the leading top scorer in the Turkish top-flight this season.

He has matched his best goalscoring return in a league season, when he scored 22 goals in 32 matches for in the 2010-11 campaign.

Cisse will be hoping to help Alanyaspor continue their unbeaten streak when they visit Antalyaspor for the Antalya city derby on Sunday while Galatasaray will be focused on turning around their seven-game winless run against bottom-placed Ankaragucu same day.