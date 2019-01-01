PAOK striker Chuba Akpom eyes Greek Super League title

The former Arsenal man is hoping to help the Toumba Stadium outfit claim their first league trophy in 34 years

Chuba Akpom is eyeing the Greek Super League title with Thessaloniki this season.

The Anglo- joined the Toumba Stadium outfit last summer to put an end to his 16-year-stay with English side .

The 23-year-old has enjoyed more playing time lately following the departure of striker Aleksandar Prijovic in January. He has played in 15 games and scored five goals.

Against rivals Olympiacos, the attacker scored and assisted with another to help his side to a 3-1 win and strengthen their lead in the log with six points above the Legend.

Having failed to clinch the league trophy since 1985, the former & Hove Albion striker is hoping they can end the title drought this term.

“When you start to play, ­everything opens up and starts getting better,” Akpom told the Mirror.

“Olympiacos was the biggest game so far in my career. Over here, it’s more than football.

“It’s like a religion and it was the first time I felt the emotion going into the game.

“The fans had been waiting for this game for years. Finally PAOK are above . It was amazing to score and make everyone happy. I went into town to eat and everywhere I went ­people were stopping me to say thank you. I gave them a lot of happiness and they were crying.

“In my first season that would be amazing, crazy [for PAOK to win the title]. I’m just trying to be a part of history.

“We are on the right track and, if we can win it; that will be ­massive. Not just for PAOK, but for Thessaloniki, the whole city.”

PAOK take on Apollon Smirnis on Monday evening and the forward will hope to help his side continue the impressive form.