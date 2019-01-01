‘Ozil’s behaviour not what Arsenal expect’ – Ljungberg stands by his call as Arteta inherits problem

The Gunners will be under new management when they next take to the field, with their outgoing interim boss defending his take on a World Cup winner

Freddie Ljungberg stands by his claims that Mesut Ozil would not have been involved in ’s clash with even if he was fit, with the German told that his behaviour against was out of order.

Decisions regarding what to do with the World Cup winner are no longer a problem that Ljungberg has to contend with.

His spell as interim boss with the Gunners came to a close in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, with the baton being passed to Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen what role, if any, Ozil has to play under a new coaching regime, with Ljungberg making it clear that more is expected from a seasoned performer after his show of petulance against City – with the 31-year-old not taking kindly to being substituted or jeered by his own supporters.

Quizzed again on Ozil after the outing against , Ljungberg said: “For me, I got asked after the game about Mesut. He walked off the pitch [in the Man City game] and then kicked his gloves. The fans were not happy.

“I got asked about it and said, 'At Arsenal, that's not how we behave and not what we do'. I stand by that.

“Mesut was injured but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that it's not what I accept from an Arsenal football player.

“That's my decision. I won't make the decisions again but that's what I think.”

Arteta will be making selection calls by the time Arsenal face Bournemouth on Boxing Day, with Ljungberg convinced that a “great coach” is the right man to get the Gunners upwardly mobile once more.

Asked about the size of the challenge faced by a Spanish tactician and how far Arsenal have fallen, Ljungberg said: “It's a difficult question to answer. For me, of course we're a big club.

“We're a bit low on confidence and it's been a difficult time we're going through, but we won away at West Ham and that was the first time we won away since the first day of the season at Newcastle. That changed us a little bit.

“Now here, we kept a clean sheet and got a draw away from home. We feel a bit stable.

Article continues below

“For me, the important thing is that we're Arsenal Football Club, we need to have possession. We should be keeping the ball and dominate.

“I know Everton were really strong from their long balls, their throw-ins and their set-pieces. That was difficult but that's what I'll take with us.

“I know Mikel is a great coach and he will make us even better.”