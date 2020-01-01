Ozil planning to see out Arsenal contract as he vows to remain with Gunners until 2021

The World Cup-winning playmaker has been heavily linked with a move away from north London, but he intends to stick around for another 18 months

Mesut Ozil is planning to see out his contract at , with the German revealing that it is his intention to remain with the Gunners “this season and next”.

In the summer of 2021, the World Cup winner will see his current deal at Emirates Stadium expire.

A lucrative agreement signed in January 2018 has generated much debate in north London.

Many have suggested that the funds invested in Ozil could have been better used elsewhere, especially as the 31-year-old has struggled for form since putting pen to paper.

There have, however, been encouraging signs since Mikel Arteta inherited the managerial reins from Unai Emery.

The new Arsenal boss has reignited a spark in Ozil, with a match-winning talent becoming an important figure once more.

That is likely to remain the case for the next 18 months, with regular rounds of transfer talk set to be ignored.

Ozil told beIN Sports when quizzed on his future: “I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

For now, Ozil is focused on doing all he can to salvage something for Arsenal from the 2019-20 campaign.

A top-four finish may be beyond the Gunners, but they remain in the hunt for and prizes.

Arteta is the man charged with the task of getting a fallen giant back on its feet, with the Spaniard aware that a serious rebuilding project lies in front of him.

He is considered to have made a positive start to his reign, despite ongoing struggles for consistency, and Ozil believes the 37-year-old will prove to be a shrewd appointment.

“It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues,” Ozil added on his former team-mate.

“Fighting and having possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time.

“These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it — everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time. It has made us successful.

“I think he is the right man at this club.”