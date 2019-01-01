Ozil can provide creativity Emery's Arsenal are sorely lacking - Parlour

The 31-year-old former club-record signing has only played twice this season, but is set to feature in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool on Wednesday

Mesut Ozil can provide the creative spark have been lacking if he is reintegrated into the first-team squad, according to former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour.

The former international is expected to return to action in the tie with on Wednesday night, after being frozen out for a spell at the Emirates.

Despite boasting a fearsome potential front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s have started the season in modest goalscoring form. Their total of 15 goals in ten Premier League games is less than half that of , and comfortably the lowest in the top five – an issue Ozil would be well qualified to serve.

“I think the fans are little mystified on why he has been left out,” Parlour told Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“I don't know the real reasons because we don't see him in training, we don't see his attitude.

“For me, when I was left out, I made sure I worked really hard in the next week to try and get back into the side.

“Whether he has gone there and he's taken it easy but the fans were singing his name against .

“He's still got lots to offer, he's a quality player and I think creativity in the midfield area is lacking a bit from Arsenal's point of view.”

Ozil has played less than 150 minutes for Arsenal in two appearances so far this season, and has only made the matchday squad for three of the Gunners’ Premier League games.

However, after captaining the side in the 5-0 Carabao Cup win over , it is possible he could wear the armband again against Liverpool, leaving Ozil in an unusual position.

Emery has hinted heavily that Ozil will at least play, saying in his pre-match press conference: “He’s in the group so he has a chance to play. We have had this morning a very good conversation, Mesut and me, and I said to him I haven’t changed my idea about him.

“He knows what I want from him because it’s the same as last season in the first day of pre-season training when we had a conversation. It’s the same as one month ago and in that way, some circumstances weren’t helping us in every moment to be consistent or available to play.

“But I will say I think the last weeks he has progressively been training well and adding his spirit to help us. For example, our conversation this morning was because I wanted to listen to him about how he’s thinking now to help us and be with us tomorrow.

“Then if we are in the same spirit and the same idea, to play. It was a very good conversation and tomorrow he’s in the group.”