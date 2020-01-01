How each Premier League club is handling coronavirus pandemic football shutdown

Here is what each English top-flight club is doing to handle the financial disruptions caused by Covid-19

An obvious result of the global Covid-19 pandemic is the financial disruption it will have across the world, and the Premier League.

As top-flight clubs struggle to stay financially secure and afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak, certain Premier League players and managers have taken wage cuts, while others have taken advantage of the UK government's furlough scheme - where they are to pay 80 per cent of each worker's wages for a maximum of £2,500 per month.

So how is each club handling the coronavirus shutdown financially? Goal takes a look.

Arsenal have not placed staff on furlough and are still paying employee wages until April 30, with a decision on the club’s finances for the future still to be made.

Aston Villa’s non-playing staff are still being paid, with the club monitoring the situation regularly.

Cherries manger Eddie Howe was the first Premier League coach to voluntarily take a pay cut, alongside his assistant Jason Tindal, technical director Richard Hughes and chief executive Neill Blake.

Bournemouth have furloughed roughly 50 employees, but are continuing to pay their employees the remainder of the salary cut, ensuring that they are paid the full amount.

Chief Executive Paul Barber admitted that it was “likely” that Brighton will place their non-playing members of staff on furlough according to the Athletic, though the club have not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has outlined his intention of keeping the club’s staff on full say for the foreseeable future, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: 'It's a conversation we have had over the last week,' Garlick told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We have taken the decision - certainly short to medium term - that ourselves and the club will fund non playing staff. We will not be furloughing them.”

Non-playing employees are being paid their full income and, for the time being, have not been placed on furlough.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish stated on March 8 that the club’s employees, including non-matchday staff, will receive full pay during the pandemic.

The Toffees have stated that they have no immediate plans to use the government’s furlough scheme, though the situation is constantly under review.

The Foxes stated that they will not use the government furlough scheme and will pay all casual matchday and non-matchday staff until the end of the season.

Club captain Wes Morgan said: "As soon as conversations started, it was clear we all wanted the same thing – to make sure all the staff at the club were looked after, to do our bit for the people of the city and to make sure the club’s in the best position possible when football is ready to return.

After Liverpool announced that the club would use the government’s furlough scheme, they reversed their decision a few days after the original statement following heavy backlash.

Liverpool first stated that they would be furloughing several employees and using the government scheme to pay 80% of their wages, and ultimately making up the remainder 20%. But after the likes of Jamie Carragher and their own fanbase heavily criticised the decision, the club then announced that they would not be partaking in the government furlough scheme and would pay their staff in full.

They said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that.”

Additionally, Jordan Henderson and other club captains have announced a 'Players Together' fund to donate to NHS charities amid coronavirus crisis.

The Etihad side told staff that they will not be using the government scheme to pay their wages, and will be responsible for their workers’ salaries throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can confirm, following a decision by the chairman and board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme,” said Omar Berrada, City’s chief operating officer.

“We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody.”

Man Utd will not use the government furlough scheme and intend to pay all 900 of their full-time employees as if they were working as usual.

Vice chairman Ed Woodward communicated to staff that they would not be furloughed, with the side also stating that they would extend goodwill payments for non-matchday casual workers until June 1.

The Red Devils also partnered with Man City in March to donate a combined £100,000 to Greater Manchester foodbanks.

The Magpies were the first Premier League side to furlough their non-playing staff and use the government scheme.

Managing director Lee Charnley informed club employees that they would need to apply for the government scheme, and explained to staff that such measures were taken to allow the club to remain financially stable after suffering from a lack of matchday revenue.

Norwich followed Newcastle and made the decision to place all full-time employees on furlough. They will pay staff the remainder of the 80% government scheme, and so will ensure their workers that they earn a full salary.

Sheffield United have made the decision to place some full-time and casual staff on furlough, but will make up the remainder of the 20% salary cut.

The Saints became the first Premier League side to announce that they would defer part of their players’ salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that they would pay their non-playing staff 100% of their income without the government scheme.

“Our owners... have put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until June 30,” the club said.

“Any decision on the future beyond this date will be made in advance of this, but only when more information is known.”

After initially announcing that they would furlough staff and use the government scheme, Tottenham followed in the footsteps of Liverpool and did a u-turn of their decision.

Following vocal retaliation from the public and their fans, Tottenham withdrew their statement and said that they would not use the government furlough scheme and that non-playing staff would be paid full pay salaries until the end of May.

The club said: “We are acutely aware that many supporters were against the decision we made regarding furloughing staff... and our intention to apply, if applicable, for the CJRS (Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme).

“In view of supporter sentiment regarding the scheme it is not our intention to make use of the current CJRS that runs until the end of May. We shall consult with stakeholders, including the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust [THST], with whom we have been in dialogue over the past week and who share our desire to protect jobs, should circumstances change going forward.”

Watford have not furloughed their non-playing staff and do not plan on using the government scheme, report Harrow Times.

West Ham players have agreed to defer a portion of their wages, with coach David Moyes and vice-chairman Karren Brady taking a 30% pay deduction.

They also confirmed that they would continue to pay their non-playing employees in full and would not use the government scheme.

have not placed their staff on furlough.